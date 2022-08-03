Dallas Mavs Donuts, baked fresh ...

DONUT 1: KD MEETING It's been just about a month since Kevin Durant's trade request went public. But despite some Brooklyn Nets rumors about the monster deal they'd ask for, it's gone nowhere.

So now Durant wants a meeting with the boss.

From Heavy Sports: "What I'm hearing is that KD is going to meet with the owner this week. He's going to go directly to the owner, Joe Tsai, sometime this week. We'll see how that works."

DONUT 2: IS LUKA SKINNY? Judge for yourself.

We'll go with "yup.''

DONUT 3: BILL RUSSELL REMEMBERED "We hope each of us can find a new way to act or speak up with Bill's uncompromising, dignified, and always constructive commitment to principle," the statement from Russell's family reads to note his weekend passing. "That would be one last, and lasting, win for our beloved #6."

DONUT 4: 'EVERYTHING WAS WINNING WITH HIM' "My fondest memory is how competitive he was," former Houston Rockets coach Don Chaney said. "Everything was winning with him. I always admired him. I do not know what he saw in me, but he put me under his wing and made sure I was guided the correct way as a rookie."

DONUT 5: RETIRE NO. 6 ACROSS THE NBA? Magic Johnson thinks Russell should get the Jackie Robinson-style tribute. No. 6, retired across the NBA, forever.

A sharp idea.

DONUT 6: A MAVS 2-HELPER TRADE? The Dallas Mavericks could really use another secondary playmaker, but they certainly wouldn't complain if they were able to land both Myles Turner and Buddy Hield.

DONUT 7: LUKA LIKE MIKE? A stretch? Not if you get into the specifics of what Michael Jordan's old teammate means.

DONUT 8: A BETTER JOSH? Josh Green has been working on his game this offseason. What all does he need to improve to take the next step?

DONUT 9: CAN PAOLO BANCHERO PLAY D?

Here's a nugget about the new Orlando Magic standout rookie: "In his lone season at Duke, Banchero ranked 11th in the ACC in defensive rating at 98.1 and tenth in total blocks with 36."

DONUT 10: DWIGHT TO WWE? The Dwight Howard, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year, cut promo videos for roughly five hours and showed serious interest in one day joining the WWE industry.

"I think it is something that’s in my future, I love the WWE, I love wrestling," Howard said.

DONUT 11: FROM THE COURT TO THE BENCH According to Yahoo! Sports, the Milwaukee Bucks are hiring former Spurs player and 11-year NBA veteran DeMarre Carroll to their coaching staff. With the move, Carroll reunites with Mike Budenholzer, his coach while he played for the Atlanta Hawks, who won 60 games in the 2014-15 season.

DONUT 12: THE FINAL WORD “Oh, he’s definitely up there,” said Turner. “The way he sees the game, the way he’s able to get everyone involved, the swag he plays with — he embodies — is rare. Especially as young as he is. He came into this league really killing it from the jump.'' - Myles Turner judging Luka in a one-on-one visit with DBcom.