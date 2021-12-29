Mavs Donuts: Dallas Goes For Two-Straight Wins; NBA Roundup

Here's your fresh batch of Mavs Donuts! Let’s take a look at 12 of the biggest storylines for today, including what's going on with the Dallas Mavericks and the rest of the NBA.

Here's your fresh batch of Mavs Donuts! Let’s take a look at 12 of the biggest storylines for today, including what's going on with the Dallas Mavericks and the rest of the NBA.

DONUT 1: CAN LUKA SILENCE THE NOISE?

Luka Doncic has been prone to criticism since reaching the NBA. Dalton Trigg ponders if Doncic can block out the haters and power through.

DONUT 2: BRANDON KNIGHT MOVED TO TEARS

Nine-year NBA veteran Brandon Knight is making the most of his opportunity with the Dallas Mavericks in his 10-day return to the NBA. A journey that has brought tears of joy to his eyes.

DONUT 3: CAN THE MAVS KEEP IT ROLLING?

The Mavs dominated against the Blazers, but will that continue during the two-game set against the Sacramento Kings? Stay tuned to DallasBasketball.com all day today for your Mavs gameday coverage.

DONUT 4: CAN JOSH GREEN KEEP IT GOING?

Dallas Mavericks sophomore sharpshooter Josh Green flashed some major potential Monday night against the Blazers when he dished out a career-high nine assists, including an insane wrap-around pass to Porzingis for an easy dunk. Will that continue as the roster continues to get its main guys back into the fold?

DONUT 5: ON THIS DAY, 1997

Dallas Mavericks forward Bubba Wells broke a record and recorded six fouls in three minutes of a 111-105 loss to the Chicago Bulls. He broke the 41-year-old NBA record of five minutes set by Syracuse Nationals guard Dick Farley.

DONUT 6: ON THIS DAY, 2001

Dallas Mavericks head coach Don Nelson became the third coach in league annals to win 1,000 games as the Mavs beat the Atlanta Hawks 113-97.

DONUT 7: RUSS, LEBRON NOTCH TRIPLE DOUBLES TO END LOSING STREAK

LeBron James finished with 32-11-11, while Russell Westbrook added 24 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists to beat the Houston Rockets 132-123.

The Westbrook acquisition hasn’t gone as planned for the Lakers this season, but every now and then, against the right opponent, he shows flashes of what they thought they’d be getting. Before it’s said and done, though, LeBron may have wished he’d pushed harder for Buddy Hield instead of Westbrook last summer.

DONUT 8: RUBIO DAZZLES BEFORE KNEE INJURY

Starting for Darius Garland, who joined health and safety protocols Tuesday, Cleveland Cavaliers veteran point guard Ricky Rubio had his best game of the season with 27 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists before suffering a brutal knee injury. Rubio had to be helped off the floor in the fourth quarter of the Cavs' 108-104 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

DONUT 9: FRANZ WAGNER DROPS ROOKIE SEASON-HIGH IN LOSS

Orlando Magic rookie Franz Wagner scored a career-high 38 points in a losing effort to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks 127-110.

DONUT 10: TYLER PLAYS HERRO IN HEAT WIN VS. WIZARDS

Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson combined for 13 made triples in the Miami Heat's 119-112 win over the Washington Wizards.

DONUT 11: JOKIC OUTPLAYS CURRY IN MVP BATTLE

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic scored 22 points and grabbed 18 rebounds in an 89-86 win over Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco.

DONUT 12: UP NEXT

The Mavericks are back at it tonight and continue their road trip to Sacramento to face off against the Kings. Tipoff is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. CT this evening.