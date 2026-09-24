What NBA Teams Are Monitoring for a Potential Kyrie Irving Trade With Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks have been persistent in saying that they aren't interested in trading Kyrie Irving. That isn't stopping other teams from trying or keeping an eye on things, though.

So, what are they keeping an eye on? ESPN's NBA insider Tim MacMahon gave an insight to that the other day on NBA Today.

"The question that's being asked around the league is 'for how long?'" MacMahon said. "How long is this fit with Kyrie and the Mavericks... They're building around a 19-year-old prodigy in Cooper Flagg. So could there come a time when it makes sense for both sides to find a contender for Kyrie to go to? Would it make sense for both sides to find a contender for Kyrie to go to? These are the kind of things that people around the league will be monitoring leading up to the trade deadline."

"They're building around a 19-year-old prodigy in Cooper Flagg. So could there come a time when it makes sense for both sides to find a contender for Kyrie to go to?"



—@BannedMacMahon on Kyrie Irving and Cooper Flagg on the Mavericks 👀 pic.twitter.com/Iwb1H52nrP — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) September 21, 2026

Irving has loved his time in Dallas and is back in a comfortable role, but he's 15 years older than Cooper Flagg, and the future has to be about building around Flagg.

Irving is also coming off an ACL injury and hasn't played basketball in 18 months. This is going to be one of those things where teams are going to keep a close eye on how he's playing to make sure he has the same scoring impact.

All of the videos we've seen of Irving this offseason indicate someone who is ready to bounce back at full force, but he could also become a free agent at the end of the season, and no one wants to give up significant assets for someone who may leave in the offseason.

Still, the Mavericks will explore every path possible to build the best team around Cooper Flagg, even if it means trading Irving for additional draft compensation down the line.

Oct 6, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (left) and guard Kyrie Irving (right) look on during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Dickie's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A Lot of the Same With Kyrie Irving Trade Rumors

This is nothing new for those who have been following the Mavericks all offseason.

It has been a constant cycle of "teams are interested" in Kyrie Irving, followed by reports saying that the Mavericks aren't interested in trading him.

That could always change by the deadline in February. Maybe the Mavericks aren't performing well enough, or Irving gives indications that he'll opt out of his player option to explore other opportunities, and that could lead to a trade.

Cooper Flagg and Kyrie Irving seem to be getting along well, though, and Irving is one of just a few players over the age of 30 on this roster. Having that kind of veteran leadership still matters.

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