Dallas Mavs Seek to Overcome Luka Doncic's Knee Sprain After Dropping Game 1 Against OKC Thunder
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Thunder dominated the Dallas Mavericks with a final score of 117-95 in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals on Tuesday at Paycom Center. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 29 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists, while Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving combined for 39 points for the Mavericks.
"They're a great team, great defensive team, great offensive team, so it's not going to be easy at all," Doncic said. "We got to play very good basketball and focused basketball for 48 minutes."
The Thunder's victory was fueled by a strong second quarter, in which they outscored the Mavericks 34-21, and a dominant third quarter when they extended their lead to 14 points. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 10 points in the third quarter, including several crucial baskets that halted the Mavericks' attempts at a comeback.
Despite a valiant effort from Doncic and Irving, the Mavericks couldn't overcome their poor shooting night, where they shot just 39% from the field and 22% from 3-point range. Conversely, the Thunder shot 48% from the field and 41% from deep, with Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams combining for 46 points.
The Mavericks' struggles were compounded by their 16 turnovers, which the Thunder converted into 23 points. The Thunder also outrebounded the Mavericks 52-39, with Gilgeous-Alexander and Jaylin Williams grabbing nine rebounds each.
"We got within one and I think we relaxed a little bit," Doncic said after the game. "We've got to be better. We're known for Game 1-struggling, but we've got to focus."
Doncic, who has been dealing with a right knee sprain, shot just 6-19 from the field and 1-8 from 3-point range. He's struggled with his shooting throughout the playoffs, converting at a 39.5% clip from the floor and 22.7% from beyond the arc.
"It's just hurting," Doncic said. "Less mobility. Less explosiveness when I'm driving the ball. But it's about the same. These days gave me a little more time to rest, a little more time to rehab."
There was a clear struggle for the Mavericks to keep Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder from getting to the free throw line, particularly in the first half, with him accounting for 11 of the team's 22 free throw attempts before halftime.
"We thought we did a really good job, but then he started to get to the free-throw line in the second quarter," Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said of Gilgeous-Alexander.
After trailing by double figures in the first half, the Mavericks came out of the gate on a run to make it a one-point game, which Doncic felt was met with the team relaxing.
Kidd pulled the plug on Game 1 with over five minutes remaining in regulation and the Thunder leading 111-89, essentially throwing in the towel on a night when Dallas shot 39% and committed an uncharacteristic 16 turnovers.
One theme the Mavericks can reflect on is their ability to bounce back from losing Game 1 of a series under Kidd but being capable of bouncing back. The latest instance occurred even in this year's first-round playoff series against the LA Clippers with it being a 12-point loss.
"Yeah, I think that's just the nature of basketball," Irving said. "Sometimes you get within one or you get within five and then all of a sudden things start to crumble a little bit offensively and then defensively. We're not getting enough stops and they're getting to the free throw line and they made a lot of tough threes. You got to give them credit."
Irving also acknowledged the team's struggles with the Thunder's pace and aggression. Being such a young team with a lot of athleticism, Oklahoma City has proven repeatedly to be a team that does not relent throughout games, requiring a greater effort from the Mavericks.
"We didn't get a lot of 50-50 basketball. So there are a lot of mistakes that we have to take accountability for," Irving said. "But while also respecting them as an opponent, they're on their home floor, they feel very confident, they feel very comfortable. We just got to continue to study tendencies when we come in, and that's going to be the most important thing."
The series will continue on Thursday with Game 2 at Paycom Center. The Mavericks will attempt to bounce back from their disappointing loss to avoid facing an 0-2 series deficit.
"We've just got to move on to the next one," Doncic said. "I've got to be better. We've got to be better."
