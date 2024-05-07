Dallas Basketball

Warriors Star Draymond Green Picks Dallas Mavericks To Beat Thunder In 5 or 6 Games

Draymond Green thinks the Mavericks are too big and physical for the Thunder and should handle the series

Apr 5, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd
Apr 5, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

On the latest episode of "The Draymond Green Show," Golden State Warriors star forward Draymond Green previewed the upcoming Western Conference Semifinals series between the Dallas Mavericks and Oklahoma City Thunder and predicted how the series would turn out.

Below is a clip of the prediction, provided by The Volume Sports, the production company for his show.

"I actually got Dallas winning this series in five (games), six at best," Green would go on to say." The reason I have Dallas winning that way is because I just don't think OKC is big enough for Dallas. Dallas has length. When you look at PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford and Luka (Doncic), they also have girth. OKC has length but they're mostly skinny guys. I think Dallas' physicality in this series will actually make the difference."

Draymond would also say that Kyrie Irving is the best number two option a team could have and wonder if Jalen Williams will ask for the challenge to guard Irving.

The Thunder won the season series 3-1 but Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving only played together one of those games, a 35-point point win in February for the Mavericks. We've seen ESPN be split on this series and Shaquille O'Neal picked the Thunder to "win easily", so this is one of the few people going out on a limb to have Dallas winning handily.

