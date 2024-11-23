Nuggets' Nikola Jokic's Game Status vs. Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets are set to play in an NBA Cup match on Friday night, looking to at least get the Wild Card in the Western Conference. Both teams are 1-1 in Group Play so far.
Dallas enters this game without Luka Doncic, who will miss at least a week with a wrist strain, and Denver's Nikola Jokic was listed as questionable entering the game after missing the last three games due to personal reasons.
READ MORE: Mavericks' Luka Doncic Falls Out of Latest NBA MVP Ladder
Nikola Jokic will play against the Dallas Mavericks, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Jokic and his wife welcomed their second child recently and will return to play the Doncic-less Mavs.
Jokic had a monster game when these two teams played a few weeks ago: 37 points, 18 rebounds, and 15 assists. Dallas will at least have Dereck Lively II and P.J. Washington in this game after they missed that game, but winning this game without Doncic may be difficult.
READ MORE: Breaking Down Nuggets Lineup Ahead of Mavericks' NBA Cup Game
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter