Dirk Nowitzki to attend Luka Doncic's return game in Mavericks-Lakers
Luka Doncic returns to Dallas on Wednesday night as the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Dallas Mavericks in the American Airlines Center for the first time since Doncic was traded away in February. The teams have played in LA since the trade, with Doncic finishing with 19 points, 15 rebounds, and 12 assists, but this will be something different entirely.
By Doncic's own admission, this will be an emotional night as he sees all of his old teammates, and the Dallas fans are more likely to be cheering for him than they will the Mavericks. But one special former teammate is planning to attend.
READ MORE: Luka Doncic-Lakers trade projects to cost Mavericks staggering amounts of money
According to Kevin Gray Jr. of the DLLS Network, Mavs legend Dirk Nowitzki will be in attendance for this game. It will be the second NBA game he's attended since the trade was made, with the other being Doncic's Lakers debut on February 10th against the Utah Jazz. If that doesn't speak volumes to how Nowitzki views the trade and the current state of the franchise, nothing will.
Nowitzki has spoken a few times about how much the trade stunned him and that he wanted to be in Los Angeles in support of Doncic. Coming back to Dallas to support him again will mean everything for Doncic, who viewed Nowitzki as a mentor in his younger career.
Mavericks fans will also appreciate the gesture, as Doncic is someone they saw as a second coming to Nowitzki, one of the greatest players in NBA history and easily the greatest in Mavs history. Doncic could've challenged that if he was given the chance to spend his entire career with Dallas and likely would've had a statue next to Nowitzki's. But we'll never find out now.
READ MORE: Lakers' Luka Doncic returns favor by spurning Mavericks ahead of showdown