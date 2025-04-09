Lakers' Luka Doncic returns favor by spurning Mavericks ahead of showdown
The Dallas Mavericks will host the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night, which will be Luka Doncic's first game back in Dallas since February's shocking trade. The emotions will surely be high on every side, even by Doncic's own admission, as Mavs fans welcome back their beloved superstar.
Dallas has things planned, such as a tribute video and t-shirts on the seats as they attempt to win back some fans, but they had even more things lined up that Luka Doncic and his camp reportedly shot down.
NBA insider Tim MacMahon reported, "Team sources told ESPN that the Mavs had also lined up lucrative sponsorship deals for Wednesday's game, with multiple companies that Doncic endorses, but those deals fell apart after Doncic's camp declined to give its blessing, pointedly noting that he now plays for the Lakers."
Honestly, good for Doncic to get back at the Mavericks when he can. The franchise cost him hundreds of millions of dollars when they traded him away, making him ineligible to sign a supermax extension. And now he's returned the favor by directly costing the franchise millions in endorsements.
The Mavericks and Lakers will tip off around 6:30 p.m. CST from the American Airlines Center.
