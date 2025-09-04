Dirk Nowitzki gives insight into updated relationship with Dallas Mavericks
Dirk Nowitzki's relationship with the Dallas Mavericks isn't what it used to be for a few different reasons, whether it be the firing of beloved athletic trainer Casey Smith or the Luka Doncic trade. Nowitzki isn't around as much as he was, and that was hurtful for Mavericks fans who love Nowitzki more than they love the team.
In an interview with the Dallas Morning News, he gave some insight into his new relationship with the team and why he's more focused on his position with Amazon.
"I’m still sort of involved, but not really on the day-to-day," Nowitzki started. "I tried that a couple of years ago. It was a little weird for me to be there and not really knowing my role. Since then, I’ve kind of pulled back a bit again. The last two years, I really haven’t been involved in anything front office related. Speaking of the Luka trade, I was as surprised and as shocked as everybody. I had no idea this was even in the works.
"Obviously, the Mavs know that I’m a phone call away if anything is ever needed. Now of course, I’m moving into my Amazon Prime gig and that’s obviously something I want to put a lot of focus on. If I decide to do something, I want to do a good job. I’m going to dedicate a lot of time to that and I have to travel a bunch to LA.
"But of course, I will always be a Mavs guy. If there’s anything I can help with or if Cooper reaches out or needs me or has a question, I’m always a phone call away. For now, I don’t see me getting involved in any day-to-day business or management type of stuff."
Dirk Nowitzki Set For Annual Tennis Charity Event
Dirk Nowitzki and his foundation will be hosting their seventh annual tennis classic on September 13th. People included in the event will be former teammates Steve Nash and Devin Harris, Mavs star rookie Cooper Flagg, former NBA star Joakim Noah, and many more.
All proceeds from the event will go to the Dirk Nowitzki Foundation, which focuses on children’s well-being, health, and education
