Dwyane Wade fires back at Mavericks' Mark Cuban for claim about 2006 NBA Finals
Dallas Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban made headlines when he said on the "DLLS Mavs" podcast that the 2006 NBA Finals had the wrong result, saying, "I'll take that to my grave that it was stolen from us."
The Mavericks led the series 2-0 and were up by 13 with 6:33 remaining, but the Miami Heat fought back and stole the game, going on to win four straight to win the series. Dwyane Wade scored 42 points in that game, going 13/18 from the free-throw line. In total, Wade attempted 97 free throws in that series.
Wade, who would go on to win Finals MVP for that series, has now responded to Cuban's comments about the series.
“You’re not about to tarnish the work I put in as a young guy, to do something not a lot of young guys have done in this game and say it’s rigged," Wade said. "Mark, stop that. Yall got us, we got y'all, stop that BS, Mark.”
This is Far From the First Time Cuban Has Spoken Out About 2006 NBA Finals
Cuban swears he didn't hire people to investigate the officiating in the 2006 NBA Finals, but The Oregonian reported over a decade ago that FBA agent Warren Flagg consulted with Cuban after those NBA Finals.
However, former official Tim Donaghy, who is infamous for leading a gambling ring as an official, claims the NBA swayed that 2006 series with their officiating because the league didn't like Cuban. He says it was Ed Rush, specifically, who was the head of the officials, who "hated Mark Cuban's guts."
Nothing has ever been proven, but it isn't too hard to connect some dots. Mark Cuban didn't like Ed Rush, and the league was still searching for a post-Michael Jordan star to market to the world. Wade was a natural answer, even though LeBron James would soon make his impact on the NBA, making the NBA Finals next season.
Whether it was rigged or not is one question, but the Miami Heat may have received some favorable calls. For Wade to almost shoot 100 free throws in six games is a little outlandish, especially when he was averaging around 10 FT attempts per game that season. This comes out to nearly 16 per game.
