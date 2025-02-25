Draymond Green takes jab at Klay Thompson during Mavericks-Warriors game
In what has been a miserable stretch for many reasons for the Dallas Mavericks in the wake of the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis swap, the universe continued to rub it in as the Mavs fell to the Golden State Warriors in the Bay, 126-102, in a blowout where the Dubs controlled the majority of the 48 minutes. As bad as it has been for this fanbase and franchise since GM Nico Harrison's unconscionable decision to deal with Doncic, games like this prove the worst may be yet to come.
Former Warrior Klay Thompson, who joined the Mavericks mostly to play alongside Luka Doncic, was held to just 11 points on the night as Golden State dominated Dallas in nearly every facet. The most vocal of the Warriors is, of course, the infamous Draymond Green, who taunted Thompson throughout the night at any given opportunity, invoking the "sleep" celebration coined by Steph Curry during the 2022 Western Conference Finals, which also happened to be against Dallas. He used the "belt-to-ass" celebration as well, attempting to twist the knife even further.
Despite being a role player on his team at this point, scoring 13 points and recording six assists in this particular contest, Green talks like a man with the ability to back up his arrogance. Whether he can or can't is up for debate, but playing with Curry, the newly acquired Jimmy Butler, and other members of Golden State's roster allowed him to get away with whatever he wanted in the 24-point win.
It is a sad state of affairs for this Mavericks organization presently as they slowly slip further out of the playoff picture. With a game against former star Luka Doncic on the horizon as Dallas travels to Los Angeles to take on the Lakers Tuesday, these problems seem like they will continue to prove painful.
