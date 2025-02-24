Dallas Basketball

Mavericks have clear goal after Luka Doncic trade to Lakers

With Luka Doncic traded to the Los Angeles Lakers and Anthony Davis injured, the Dallas Mavericks have one clear goal in mind.

Jeremy Brener

Feb 26, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) tries to knock the ball away from Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) during the first quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Feb 26, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) tries to knock the ball away from Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) during the first quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks are picking up the pieces after the Luka Doncic trade sent a shock to the system and injuries began to pile up.

Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus laid out the goal for the Mavs in the second half of the season.

Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) and Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3)
Feb 8, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) and Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Houston Rockets at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Mavs need to get healthy

"The Mavericks need to get healthy so they can prove the haters wrong," Pincus writes.

"Trading Luka Dončić was certainly a choice, and if the front office is to be believed, it was to give the franchise a better chance to win than it did a year ago (advance to the NBA Finals before falling to the Boston Celtics).

"But the prize for Dončić, Anthony Davis, is already hurt for what may be the rest of the month (possibly longer) with an adductor injury. Daniel Gafford (knee) and Dereck Lively II (ankle) may be out longer than Davis.

"The goal is clear, but is it achievable?"

In the meantime, the Mavs need to do their best to try and keep their head above water as they navigate this difficult time.

If Dallas can stay in the playoff race by the time everyone is healthy in the final weeks of the season, the Mavs could be a scary lower seed that no contender wants to face in the first round of the playoffs.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

