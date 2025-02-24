Mavericks have clear goal after Luka Doncic trade to Lakers
The Dallas Mavericks are picking up the pieces after the Luka Doncic trade sent a shock to the system and injuries began to pile up.
Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus laid out the goal for the Mavs in the second half of the season.
Mavs need to get healthy
"The Mavericks need to get healthy so they can prove the haters wrong," Pincus writes.
"Trading Luka Dončić was certainly a choice, and if the front office is to be believed, it was to give the franchise a better chance to win than it did a year ago (advance to the NBA Finals before falling to the Boston Celtics).
"But the prize for Dončić, Anthony Davis, is already hurt for what may be the rest of the month (possibly longer) with an adductor injury. Daniel Gafford (knee) and Dereck Lively II (ankle) may be out longer than Davis.
"The goal is clear, but is it achievable?"
In the meantime, the Mavs need to do their best to try and keep their head above water as they navigate this difficult time.
If Dallas can stay in the playoff race by the time everyone is healthy in the final weeks of the season, the Mavs could be a scary lower seed that no contender wants to face in the first round of the playoffs.
