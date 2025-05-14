Duke basketball teases Cooper Flagg to Mavericks
The ping-pong balls fell in the Dallas Mavericks' favor on Monday night, providing the franchise with the unlikely opportunity to draft former Duke star Cooper Flagg.
Flagg is the projected top prospect in the 2025 NBA Draft and fell into the Mavericks lap during the lottery with the franchise rising from No. 11 to No. 1. It was a huge victory for a team that has dealt with many defeats as of late, including the trade of Luka Doncic and a season-ending injury to Kyrie Irving.
There's now a growing likelihood that Dallas will have three players with Duke ties on its roster if the franchise selects Flagg. Kyrie Irving and Dereck Lively II also spent their college days with the Blue Devils.
Shortly after the Mavericks secured the No. 1 pick, Duke teased the pairing with a post on Twitter. The Blue Devils highlighted an old video of Lively II speaking with Flagg following a game against SMU last season.
In the clip, Lively II said, "man, they had to perform in my city." Now it's more like 'our city' if Dallas continues it growing lines of Blue Devil blood.
It would be a massive victory if the Mavericks add Flagg to a lineup that includes Irving and Anthony Davis. The young prospect has a ton of potential and could develop into one of the top players in the league over the coming years.
The 6-foot-9 forward had a standout true freshman campaign at Duke. Flagg averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.4 blocks in 30.7 minutes per game. He shot 48.1% from the field and 38.5% from three-point range.
Flagg earned a plethora of awards, including National College Player of the Year, ACC Player of the Year, and a first-team All-American selection.
Fans will never truly move on from the Doncic trade but Flagg is a worth consolation prize.
