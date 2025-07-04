Dallas Basketball

Ex-Mavericks coach breaks silence after leaving for Denver Nuggets

Jared Dudley has become the lead assistant for the Denver Nuggets.

Austin Veazey

Nov 6, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Jared Dudley works with the Mavericks before the game against the Boston Celtics at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks have lost six assistant coaches this offseason, an abnormal amount for a team to lose. The latest was Jared Dudley, who has become the lead assistant for the Denver Nuggets under David Adelman's first time as a head coach.

Dudley drew a lot of interest around the NBA, interviewing with the Nuggets and the Memphis Grizzlies, as well as drawing interest from the Cleveland Cavaliers. After being Jason Kidd's third assistant this year, he even interviewed for the Phoenix Suns head coaching job this offseason.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (right) jokes with Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Jared Dudley
Mar 29, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (right) jokes with Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Jared Dudley (left) during the game at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Dudley decided to join the Nuggets' staff, getting a chance to coach three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, as well as former Maverick Tim Hardaway Jr., who just agreed to sign with the Nuggets a few days ago. Former Maverick JJ Barea will also be on the staff with Dudley.

On Friday, Dudley released a small statement on Twitter/X, thanking the Mavericks' organization for his time there.

"Thankful For Coach Kidd and Nico for giving me the opportunity to go from a Player to front bench coach.. Excited for my next chapter with Coach Adelman and the Denver Nuggets! Let’s get it!"

Dudley was a player on the Los Angeles Lakers when Kidd was an assistant, the two playing a part in the team winning a championship in 2020. Once Kidd departed to become the head coach of the Mavs in 2021, he took Dudley with him, making him an assistant coach. Dudley quickly rose up the coaching ladder, and now, a lot of organizations view him as a future head coach in the NBA after playing for 14 years in the NBA.

