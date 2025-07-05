Ex-Mavericks GM slams Luka Doncic-Lakers trade
The Mavericks organization received plenty of criticism for their ill-advised, myopic trade of superstar guard Luka Doncic, and for good reason, as their return for one of the most valuable assets in basketball was less than ideal.
Beyond the simple ineptitude displayed by the franchise in dealing a player that was previously considered untouchable in NBA circles, the way they handled the media circus after was embarrassing at best and malicious at worst.
They trashed their former star in multiple press releases and leaks, making an uncomfortable situation even worse in the eyes of the fanbase. Even former employees spoke out about the mishandling of the Doncic situation, including former GM Donnie Nelson, who decried the franchise's behavior during the ordeal.
In an interview with Ekipa 24, a Slovenian news outlet (Nelson joined the Slovenian national team as a consultant), Nelson got candid about how the Mavericks and Nico Harrison treated Doncic, contrasting the situation with how Mark Cuban's group treated Dirk Nowitzki and his retirement.
“We were with Dirk Nowitzki for 21 years, and the last three years were out of pure respect. People like that deserve to say goodbye on their own terms and according to their wishes, and everyone deserves a decent funeral, figurative or literal.” He also admitted that he was "shocked" by the trade, and that some are "still shocked."
He didn't limit his reproach to the deal, either, emphasizing that the relationships burned in the handling of the trade are just as, if not more important than the trade itself: "You have to understand that some players are different, special, and even more important to the environment and the community. It’s important to treat those players with respect." He said, plainly, that this "wouldn't have happened" had he been in charge.
As the Mavericks move into the Cooper Flagg era, it's still a sign that all things are not right with the franchise, and that the sins of the past could continue to haunt Dallas as long as the current brass is in charge.
