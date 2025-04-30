Dallas Basketball

Ex-Maverick Luka Doncic steps up to restore defaced mural of Lakers legend

The former Maverick has always had great respect for Kobe Bryant.

Keenan Womack

Apr 25, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half during game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
It appears that Luka Doncic is making his presence felt in California, both on and off the hardwood. One of the most beloved athletes in the city of Los Angeles already, Doncic continued to build goodwill with his most recent act, a donation to help restore a vandalized a public art installation.

The former Dallas Maverick and current Lakers star covered the entirety of a $5,000 GoFundMe to clean up a defaced Kobe Bryant mural in Los Angeles, a piece of art that honored the late great Bryant as well as his late daughter Gianna "Gigi" Bryant.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic
Apr 25, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) dribbles the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

The two passed away along with seven others in a tragic helicopter accident in January of 2020, an event that had a massive impact on the city of Los Angeles and the NBA as a whole, as players, coaches, executives, and fans reacted with profound grief and heartfelt tributes to the legendary 24. Mark Cuban even retired Bryant's number for the Dallas Mavericks when he was still in charge of the team.

The Communications Manager at GoFundMe, Alexandra White, said on Tuesday morning to KTLA that Doncic had covered the full donation amount, a move that only further endeared him to residents of LA and fans of the franchise. Gratitude was evident in the positive reaction on social media from basketball fans across the country.

