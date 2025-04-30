Ex-Maverick Luka Doncic steps up to restore defaced mural of Lakers legend
It appears that Luka Doncic is making his presence felt in California, both on and off the hardwood. One of the most beloved athletes in the city of Los Angeles already, Doncic continued to build goodwill with his most recent act, a donation to help restore a vandalized a public art installation.
The former Dallas Maverick and current Lakers star covered the entirety of a $5,000 GoFundMe to clean up a defaced Kobe Bryant mural in Los Angeles, a piece of art that honored the late great Bryant as well as his late daughter Gianna "Gigi" Bryant.
READ MORE: Former Celtic makes bold statement about Mavericks star Kyrie Irving
The two passed away along with seven others in a tragic helicopter accident in January of 2020, an event that had a massive impact on the city of Los Angeles and the NBA as a whole, as players, coaches, executives, and fans reacted with profound grief and heartfelt tributes to the legendary 24. Mark Cuban even retired Bryant's number for the Dallas Mavericks when he was still in charge of the team.
The Communications Manager at GoFundMe, Alexandra White, said on Tuesday morning to KTLA that Doncic had covered the full donation amount, a move that only further endeared him to residents of LA and fans of the franchise. Gratitude was evident in the positive reaction on social media from basketball fans across the country.
READ MORE: Mavs legend Dirk Nowitzki pokes fun at former teammate Steve Nash
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason.
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter.