Mavs legend Dirk Nowitzki pokes fun at former teammate Steve Nash
Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki, one of the most beloved athletes in Dallas sports history, took a good-natured shot at his former teammate Steve Nash earlier today when it was announced the pair would be working together on Amazon Prime's NBA coverage.
Nowitzki made the jab on social media after Marc Stein's report on the aforementioned broadcast crew for next season, which includes both former Mavericks stars. Considering their collective knowledge and congenial personalities, as well as their friendship, it makes sense for multiple reasons why Amazon Prime would want the two working together for the first time since the early 2000s.
"Now I have to carry this guy again like I did over 25 years ago," Nowitzki joked on the social media platform X/Twitter.
The two played together for the Mavericks from 1998 to 2004, providing a six-year stretch of high-octane offense that helped turn Dallas from a non-competitive franchise into a legitimate Western Conference contender, which is even more impressive considering some of their contemporaries.
In the era of the Shaquille O'Neal-Kobe Bryant Lakers, the Tim Duncan-Tony Parker-Manu Ginobili Spurs, and the Chris Webber-Mike Bibby Kings, Dallas was able to compete due to their star power. Nowitzki's and Nash's chemistry as a point guard-forward combo, alongside flamethrower off-guard Michael Finley, created a unit that ranked amongst the top of the NBA for years in several offensive categories.
Once Nash left Dallas in 2004 to join the Phoenix Suns, he won two-straight MVP awards playing alongside Amar'e Stoudemire, Shawn Marion, and Raja Bell as a part of the revolutionary "seven seconds or less" offense pioneered by Mike D'Antoni. While Nash never won a ring, Nowitzki was able to finally get one in 2011 as a result of one of the most impressive runs in playoff history.
The two have continued to be friends since retiring from the NBA, evident in the above exchange.
