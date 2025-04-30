Dallas Basketball

Mavs legend Dirk Nowitzki pokes fun at former teammate Steve Nash

The two will be working together once again – but this time, off the hardwood.

Keenan Womack

Aug 7, 2024; Paris, France; Former NBA player Dirk Nowitzki looks on from the sideline during the game between Germany and France in the women’s basketball quarterfinals during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Aug 7, 2024; Paris, France; Former NBA player Dirk Nowitzki looks on from the sideline during the game between Germany and France in the women’s basketball quarterfinals during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
In this story:

Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki, one of the most beloved athletes in Dallas sports history, took a good-natured shot at his former teammate Steve Nash earlier today when it was announced the pair would be working together on Amazon Prime's NBA coverage.

Nowitzki made the jab on social media after Marc Stein's report on the aforementioned broadcast crew for next season, which includes both former Mavericks stars. Considering their collective knowledge and congenial personalities, as well as their friendship, it makes sense for multiple reasons why Amazon Prime would want the two working together for the first time since the early 2000s.

READ MORE: NBA champion thinks Luka Doncic's Lakers-Wolves performances vindicates Mavs trade

"Now I have to carry this guy again like I did over 25 years ago," Nowitzki joked on the social media platform X/Twitter.

The two played together for the Mavericks from 1998 to 2004, providing a six-year stretch of high-octane offense that helped turn Dallas from a non-competitive franchise into a legitimate Western Conference contender, which is even more impressive considering some of their contemporaries.

In the era of the Shaquille O'Neal-Kobe Bryant Lakers, the Tim Duncan-Tony Parker-Manu Ginobili Spurs, and the Chris Webber-Mike Bibby Kings, Dallas was able to compete due to their star power. Nowitzki's and Nash's chemistry as a point guard-forward combo, alongside flamethrower off-guard Michael Finley, created a unit that ranked amongst the top of the NBA for years in several offensive categories.

READ MORE: 2011 Mavs NBA Champion can 'see the vision' with Luka Doncic-Lakers trade

Once Nash left Dallas in 2004 to join the Phoenix Suns, he won two-straight MVP awards playing alongside Amar'e Stoudemire, Shawn Marion, and Raja Bell as a part of the revolutionary "seven seconds or less" offense pioneered by Mike D'Antoni. While Nash never won a ring, Nowitzki was able to finally get one in 2011 as a result of one of the most impressive runs in playoff history.

The two have continued to be friends since retiring from the NBA, evident in the above exchange.

READ MORE: Defense can win championships, but the Mavericks have the wrong personnel

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Keenan Womack
KEENAN WOMACK

Keenan Womack is a sportswriter native to Dallas, Texas, who has spent the last 12 years in Austin, the home of his alma mater, the University of Texas. Keenan has covered sports for SB Nation, Bleacher Report, Rivals/Orangebloods, a host of his own sites and now, Fan Nation. Focusing on basketball, Keenan was on the beat for the Longhorns hoops team for the last two-and-a-half years before moving on to pursue other opportunities. He is married and lives with his wife close to the Moody Center, so they can continue to catch games together.

Home/News