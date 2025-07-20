Ex-Maverick reveals lessons learned from Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson
The Dallas Mavericks have a team loaded with future Hall of Fame talent. The Klay Thompson addition last offseason gave them the complement to go with Kyrie Irving, and then they added Anthony Davis in a controversial midseason trade for Luka Doncic. Pair all of that with head coach Jason Kidd, a Hall of Famer himself, and you have a great situation to learn from.
Quentin Grimes saw the work that Doncic, Irving, and Thompson put in before he was traded away in an almost equally controversial trade to the Philadelphia 76ers, and he talked about it on a recent appearance on the "Two Cents Podcast" with Penny Hardaway.
"You have to stay ready and keep preparing yourself," Grimes said. "I was in the gym every night, getting my shots, getting treatment, watching guys like Kyrie and Klay, how they take care of their bodies, how they get up extra shots before and after practice. How disciplined they are with their routines, that really focused me. It changed my mindset. I knew opportunities were going to come, and I had to be ready for them."
Grimes balled out for the 76ers after he was traded for Caleb Martin, yet another trade that turned out poorly for the Mavs. He averaged 21.9 PPG in the 28 games after the trade, which he hoped he'd be able to turn into a massive payday this offseason.
However, Grimes is a restricted free agent, and they've had no leverage at all this offseason. Grimes is among four free agents, with Josh Giddey, Cam Thomas, and Jonathan Kuminga, who want lucrative long-term deals, but haven't been able to secure them because of the lack of spending space for NBA teams.
