'We got a steal'... Mavericks coach discusses Summer League star
It surprised many people when Ryan Nembhard went undrafted in the 2025 NBA Draft. Most draft evaluators had an early-to-mid second-round grade on the Gonzaga point guard who led Division 1 basketball in assists, and his being the brother of Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard gave people a blueprint for what he could be, even if Ryan is a few inches shorter.
Once he went undrafted, though, the Dallas Mavericks quickly swooped in to sign him to a two-way contract. Reports indicated that they tried to trade back into the end of the second round to select Nembhard, but he fell out of the draft, and they were able to get him without giving up any future assets.
Nembhard had a strong first and third games in the Summer League, putting up 21 points and 5 assists against the Los Angeles Lakers, and 11 points and 8 assists against the Charlotte Hornets. After the performance against Charlotte, the Mavs decided Nembhard had done everything he needed to do and shut him down for the remainder of the Summer League.
Mavericks Summer League coach Josh Broghamer was asked why they decided to sit Nembhard, and he offered a glowing review of the rookie.
"You guys saw it, Ryan didn't have to prove anything else," Broghamer said." I think everyone knows we got a steal in him, and he can play on the ball, off the ball, he's gonna be a hard-nosed defender, as much as anything, and so, we didn't need to see anything else from him because we know what we got with him and we're very excited about him going forward."
Dallas finished the Summer League 2-3, with star rookie Cooper Flagg only playing in the first two games against the Lakers and the San Antonio Spurs.
