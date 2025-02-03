Ex-Mavericks star Luka Doncic sends message to Los Angeles Lakers fans
The Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers pulled off one of the most shocking trades in NBA history over the weekend. After weeks of discussion between Mavericks GM Nico Harrison and Lakers GM Rob Pelinka, superstar Luka Doncic is on the move to the West Coast for a package centered around ten-time all-star Anthony Davis.
The feverdream is real and Doncic will indeed be donning purple and gold alongside LeBron James when he's able to return from an injury that has sidelined him since Christmas.
Following the official announcement of the trade, Doncic made his way to his new home. Upon touching down in Los Angeles, he had a short message for a fanbase that loves its fair share of superstars.
"What's up, Lakers fans? I'm in LA. Excited to meet you all," Doncic said.
Doncic was stunned after Harrison and the Mavericks dealt him to the Lakers. He will have an opportunity to suit up for a historic franchise but this still has to sting deeply considering everything he poured into Dallas over the last seven years. After all, Doncic is less than 12 months removed from guiding the Mavericks to the NBA Finals and showcasing his talent on the world stage despite playing at less than full strength.
The 25-year-old is arguably the best player in the league when he's healthy and has a chance to be the face of the NBA for the next decade. Instead of making history in Dallas, there's a very good chance he'll go on to continue his elite play with the Lakers.
The fanbase is already fighting back and showing their displeasure with Dallas. A protest was held outside of American Airlines Arena despite the Mavericks playing on the road in Cleveland. Plus, a number of fans have publically shared their cancellations of season tickets and packages.
The Mavericks' organization is going to feel the ramifications of trading Doncic. The calls for Harrison's job will only continue to grow louder if the franchise doesn't right the ship behind the combination of Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis. Even then, the future impact of this trade might not be enough to call off the dogs across the state of Texas.
The Full Breakdown Of The Luka Doncic Trade
Mavericks: Anthony Davis, Max Christie, 2029 Lakers first-round pick
Lakers: Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, Markieff Morris
Jazz: Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2025 Clippers second-round pick, 2025 Mavericks second-round pick
