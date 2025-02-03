Lakers reportedly convinced Mavs to take lesser trade due to riskiness of Luka Doncic
When the initial shock of the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade wore off, everyone's reaction transitioned to, "That's it?" Doncic is one of the three best players in the world, at worst, and the Dallas Mavericks only got an aging Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and one first-round pick? Mikal Bridges went for five first-round picks, and Kevin Durant's return in the Nets-Suns trade continues to grow as Brooklyn ships off the assets from that. This is all Doncic could return at 25 years old?
The Los Angeles Lakers have other quality assets that the Mavericks could've asked for, including a 2031 first-round pick, 2024's first-rounder Dalton Knecht, and Austin Reaves. Instead, the Mavericks walked away with just Davis, Christie, and the 2029 first. Apparently, the initial deal included much more.
Kirk Goldsberry recently appeared on the "Bill Simmons Podcast" and reported that the initial Mavericks-Lakers trade framework was a lot busier. "One of my sources inside the Lakers was indicating that the deal was bigger... There were two firsts, and it was Dalton Knecht. And the deal got whittled down because I think [Lakers GM] Rob Pelinka was able to convince the Dallas Mavericks that Luka is a lot of risk... This fell in Rob Pelinka's lap, and then he was able to reduce the outward Lakers assets."
The fact that Dallas wanted to trade Luka Doncic is malpractice, to begin with, but the return was so underwhelming. Getting another young player like Knecht and/or another tradeable first-round pick would've softened the blow a little bit, and managing to knock out almost every young piece is incredibly poor asset management by Nico Harrison.
And to make it even worse, Harrison had the gall to THANK Pelinka in his press conference before Sunday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers for keeping the deal private. It came off that Harrison was thanking him for ripping apart the Mavericks, it was that egregious of a statement. These talks lasted three to four weeks, based on what Harrison has said, and he was talked into trading one of the best players in the NBA for 20 cents on the dollar.
