Dallas Basketball

Ex-Maverick predicts Luka Doncic will go off in Lakers-Mavs

Chandler Parsons expects big things from Doncic against his former team tonight.

Keenan Womack

Feb 22, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) drives to the basket against Denver Nuggets forward Hunter Tyson (5) during the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images
In this story:

Tonight, the Mavericks travel to LA to take on the Lakers, the first time Dallas will see its former star Luka Doncic in the purple and gold. A game that is extremely hyped in the aftermath of the Doncic-Anthony Davis swap, all eyes will be on TNT tonight at 9 PM CST to watch the Slovenian superstar battle his old squad. Doncic is coming off his best performance as a Laker, scoring 32 points, grabbing 10 boards, and dishing seven assists in a 123-100 win on the road against the Denver Nuggets.

Due to the controversy of the trade, including how it cost Doncic nearly $100 million by forfeiting his eligibility for a supermax contract, many people are expecting a revenge-fueled performance in Los Angeles. This includes former Maverick and nine-year NBA veteran Chandler Parsons, who gave his opinion on the topic on FanDuelTV earlier today.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) points to players for positioning during the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

"I think he takes 25 shots. I think he has a 40-piece. He has such a personal vendetta against [Mavericks GM] Nico Harrison. I think he has a personal vendetta against this whole franchise...we were surprised [about the trade], can you imagine how he felt?...[The Mavericks] are also banged up. I think [Luka Doncic] comes out and is super aggressive...you know LeBron is going to be spoon-feeding him."

Even without all of the emotion taken into account, the fact remains that Dallas has suffered a rash of injuries, and Doncic is one of the best players in the entire NBA at scoring in the paint, which will play especially well considering that the Mavericks are going to be down centers Anthony Davis, Dereck Lively II, and Daniel Gafford. The fact that the Lakers lack an elite presence in the post is superfluous in this instance because of Doncic's ability to get into the lane and punish opponents at the rim.

As bad as it has been for Mavericks fans since the trade was announced, it may only get worse tonight.

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season

