Final Injury Report for Mavericks vs. Spurs
The Dallas Mavericks tip off their first regular season game on Thursday night at home against their in-state rival San Antonio Spurs. After a preseason dealing with some key injuries, Dallas is healing up at the right time and is close to full strength entering the season, at least according to their injury report for this game.
Dallas will only be missing Dante Exum to injury, who had surgery on his wrist during training camp, and he's expected to be out for three months or so. They'll also be without Kessler Edwards and Brandon Williams, who have G-League designations.
Neither Luka Doncic nor Maxi Kleber were listed on the injury report after they both missed the entire preseason. Doncic suffered a calf contusion in a workout right before training camp and was held out of all preseason games as a precaution. Kleber was battling a sprained ankle that held him out but he seems to be good to go.
This will give fans their first look at Luka Doncic on the court with Klay Thompson as the Mavs try to repeat as Western Conference Champions.
The Spurs will only be without Devin Vassell, who is close to returning from surgery on a stress fracture. He averaged a career-high 19.5 PPG last season and will be missed in their starting lineup.
