Former Maverick Plans to Sign With Nets G-League Affiliate
A.J. Lawson's time in Dallas ended roughly. He was waived from his four-year non-guaranteed contract following the Memphis Grizzlies preseason game, brought back on a two-way contract before the Utah Jazz game, and then waived from that following the preseason finale against the Milwaukee Bucks to make room for standout Jazian Gortman.
Lawson has seemingly settled on his new destination, as he's planning to sign with the Long Island Nets, the G-League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. He averaged over 21 PPG in his seven games for the Texas Legends last year.
This could be a good opportunity for Lawson, as the Brooklyn Nets are entering the early stages of a rebuild. After trading away Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant two seasons ago and Mikal Bridges this offseason, they don't have many quality players left on the roster and seem to be in the tanking race for Cooper Flagg. If Lawson performs well in Long Island, he could easily be called up to the main roster, especially if they sell off pieces like Cam Johnson and Dennis Schroder.
On 56 career games in Dallas, Lawson averaged 3.4 PPG but had a career-high 17 points against the Spurs last season. After the trades for Daniel Gafford and P.J. Washington left the Mavs an open roster spot, they decided to sign the prospect to a non-guaranteed deal. With the moves made this offseason, they were left with Lawson and veteran Markieff Morris on non-guaranteed deals for the final roster spot and valued Morris' locker-room presence over Lawson's potential.
