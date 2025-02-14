Injury status changes for Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson in Mavericks-Heat
The Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat will be playing an undermanned game on Thursday, the second night of a back-to-back for both teams, as they play the final game before the All-Star break. Dallas had already ruled out six players: Anthony Davis, P.J. Washington, Dereck Lively II, Daniel Gafford, Caleb Martin, and Dwight Powell, but a few more players were questionable to play.
Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson, and Dante Exum received status updates prior to Thursday's tip-off. Dante Exum will be available after missing Wednesday's game against the Golden State Warriors. However, Kyrie Irving (right shoulder soreness) and Klay Thompson (left foot sprain) will be out, giving the Mavericks eight players out on Thursday.
Irving poured in 42 points in 40 minutes on Wednesday night, and with him participating in Sunday's All-Star Game, it'll be good for him to get a little extra rest. Thompson also played nearly 34 minutes because of how short-handed the team is.
These are the players Dallas will have available: Dante Exum, Jaden Hardy, Spencer Dinwiddie, Brandon Williams, Max Christie, Naji Marshall, Olivier-Maxence Prosper, Kessler Edwards, and Kylor Kelley.
Miami will be without Kevin Love, Andrew Wiggins, Terry Rozier, and Bam Adebayo on Thursday as well.
