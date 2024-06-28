Former Dallas Mavericks Guard Waived by Charlotte Hornets
A former Dallas Maverick is back on the market, as the Charlotte Hornets plan to waive Seth Curry. The Mavericks sent Curry to his hometown Hornets at the trade deadline as part of the P.J. Washington trade, a move that helped the Mavs reach the NBA Finals this season.
Friday was the last day to make decisions on fully guaranteeing certain contracts like Curry's around the league. The Hornets may still bring him back, just not at his current price point of $4 million. He only played 8 games for the Hornets after the trade.
Curry has had three separate stints with the Mavericks, none lasting longer than 70 games back in the 2016-17 season. The trade that sent him to Charlotte was his second trade away from Dallas, as he was also in the trade for Josh Richardson in 2020. The younger Curry brother will be 34 by the time next season starts and will likely be signing a minimum contract wherever he ends up.
It doesn't seem likely for Curry to find his way back to Dallas given the NBA's current rules on recently traded players, and the Mavericks are looking for upgrades to the rotation. At this stage in his career, Curry can be a good veteran and still make 3s when needed, but he shouldn't be relied upon given his injury history.
