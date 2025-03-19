Will Tyrese Haliburton or Anthony Davis play in Mavericks-Pacers?
The depleted Dallas Mavericks are back on the road, this time to face the Indiana Pacers. It's the time of the season when a lot of teams are dealing with a lot of injuries, and this matchup is no different, as 15 players are on the injury report, not including two-way players.
Dallas has already ruled out seven players: Anthony Davis (adductor strain), Dante Exum (left hand fracture), Daniel Gafford (right MCL sprain), Kyrie Irving (left ACL tear), Dereck Lively II (right ankle stress fracture), Caleb Martin (right hip strain), and Olivier-Maxence Prosper (right wrist surgery).
READ MORE: Ex-Mavericks standout continues to make Nico Harrison look like a fool
Anthony Davis practiced with Dallas' G-League affiliate, the Texas Legends, earlier in the week, so he could be nearing his return. Martin being ruled out for this game is definitely disappointing, as he's only played in five games as a Maverick due to this hip strain. It doesn't help that Quentin Grimes is balling out for the Philadelphia 76ers.
Jaden Hardy (right ankle sprain), Kai Jones (left quad strain), and Brandon Williams (left hamstring tightness) are questionable to play on Wednesday for the Mavs. Hardy joined Davis in that practice with the Legends.
Indiana will be without Isaiah Jackson (right Achilles tear), but two of their biggest stars are questionable to play: Tyrese Haliburton (lower back soreness) and Pascal Siakam (personal reasons). Jarace Walker (right ankle sprain) and Johnny Furphy (illness) are also questionable. Two-way players RayJ Dennis, Enrique Freeman, and Quenton Jackson are probable to play.
READ MORE: Mavericks ask for financial relief from NBA due to injury situation
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter