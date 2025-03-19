Dallas Basketball

Will Tyrese Haliburton or Anthony Davis play in Mavericks-Pacers?

Some big stars are on Wednesday's injury report.

Austin Veazey

Nov 4, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) steals the ball from Dallas Mavericks guard Quentin Grimes (5) during the second quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The depleted Dallas Mavericks are back on the road, this time to face the Indiana Pacers. It's the time of the season when a lot of teams are dealing with a lot of injuries, and this matchup is no different, as 15 players are on the injury report, not including two-way players.

Dallas has already ruled out seven players: Anthony Davis (adductor strain), Dante Exum (left hand fracture), Daniel Gafford (right MCL sprain), Kyrie Irving (left ACL tear), Dereck Lively II (right ankle stress fracture), Caleb Martin (right hip strain), and Olivier-Maxence Prosper (right wrist surgery).

Dallas Mavericks forward Caleb Martin
Anthony Davis practiced with Dallas' G-League affiliate, the Texas Legends, earlier in the week, so he could be nearing his return. Martin being ruled out for this game is definitely disappointing, as he's only played in five games as a Maverick due to this hip strain. It doesn't help that Quentin Grimes is balling out for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Jaden Hardy (right ankle sprain), Kai Jones (left quad strain), and Brandon Williams (left hamstring tightness) are questionable to play on Wednesday for the Mavs. Hardy joined Davis in that practice with the Legends.

Indiana will be without Isaiah Jackson (right Achilles tear), but two of their biggest stars are questionable to play: Tyrese Haliburton (lower back soreness) and Pascal Siakam (personal reasons). Jarace Walker (right ankle sprain) and Johnny Furphy (illness) are also questionable. Two-way players RayJ Dennis, Enrique Freeman, and Quenton Jackson are probable to play.

Published
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

