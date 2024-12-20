Former Maverick Reacts to First Game Back in Dallas, Tribute Video
In Thursday night's loss to the LA Clippers, former Dallas Maverick Derrick Jones Jr. made his first return to American Airlines Center, even getting a tribute video in the process. Jones was a key starter on Dallas' team that made a run to the NBA Finals last season, starting every game in the playoffs as their primary perimeter defender.
"I wasn’t expecting that," Jones said of the tribute video that was played on Thursday night. "That’s love, for sure. I always got love for this city. It gave me an opportunity to win. A lot of teams wouldn’t. I was able to take full advantage of the opportunity and got myself here."
Jones had eight points, one assist, one rebound, one steal, and one block in the Clippers' 118-95 win over the Mavericks, a game where Dallas didn't have Luka Doncic or Kyrie Irving. The two teams will play again on Saturday, and the Mavs would like to have one or both of those guys back for that game.
Dallas signed Derrick Jones Jr. to a one-year minimum contract as the 15th and final member of the 2023-24 roster, not guaranteeing him any playing time. He ended up playing in 76 games, starting 66, in the regular season, averaging a career-high 8.6 PPG.
Mavericks' General Manager Nico Harrison called re-signing Derrick Jones Jr. their biggest priority of last offseason, but as Jones switched agencies, they pivoted to sign Naji Marshall to a three-year, $27 million deal with their mid-level exception. That left Jones to sign a three-year, $30 million deal with the LA Clippers, who could guarantee him a starting spot.
