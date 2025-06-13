Former NBA All-Star has interesting Cooper Flagg comparison
When it comes to presumptive first-overall pick Cooper Flagg, there have been no shortage of comparisons to other NBA stars, past and present. The Duke star has similarities to many elite defensive-minded players of the past.
Scouts have mentioned that Flagg has elements of Scottie Pippen, Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Garnett, Jayson Tatum, and a host of other two-way stars. All of these are obviously high compliments, but what about some more off-the-wall comps?
Recently, former NBA All-Star Baron Davis, who played in the league for 13 seasons for the New Orleans Hornets/Pelicans, Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers, and New York Knicks, compared Flagg to a different player: former Jazz great Andrei Kirilenko, a versatile wing whose game translates better to today's NBA than his own era's. Davis referred to the Duke prospect as a "Swiss army knife," one that can fill multiple roles.
“He reminds me a lot of Andrei Kirilenko,” said Davis, noting his his two-way capability. “How he moves, how he can do a lot of things. I think he's more offensively adapt. But just his motor, his build, his frame, and the way he can command attention on the offensive end and the defensive end.”
Kirilenko was an All-Star once in 2004 but made three all-defensive teams in his career with Utah. While Flagg may have higher aspirations, the player archetype does make sense when comparing the two. Flagg put up 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game as well as 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks, underlining his ability to provide impact on both ends of the floor.
Overall, the NBA veteran outlines a positive picture for the young Duke star. He has an obvious, sustainable pathway to not just minutes at the professional level, but impact as well.
