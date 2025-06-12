Dallas Basketball

Kyrie Irving calls out fans hating on Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns

The Dallas Mavericks star stood up for his fellow New Jersian.

Jan 22, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) runs back up the court during the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Jan 22, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) runs back up the court during the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Only two teams remain standing in the NBA, and neither the Dallas Mavericks or New York Knicks remain. Dallas had an early end to the season after the Luka Doncic trade and injuries tanked the team, while the Knicks made it to the Eastern Conference Finals before losing to the Indiana Pacers.

Kyrie Irving was one of the many Mavericks who got hurt down the stretch, tearing his ACL in early March. While he recovers from his injury, he's been streaming on Twitch. And he used his latest platform to call out the hate and the memes of Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns.

Y’all gotta stop making fun of my brother KAT. I’m done with y’all,” Irving said. “Stop making fun of my brother KAT. It’s over for that, it’s a f—king wrap, I’m letting you know that if you repost that s–t again or meme him up, I’m attacking you. Not like that physically, GTA [video game franchise “Grand Theft Auto”], but I’m attacking you.

“Y’all gotta leave KAT alone because y’all don’t know what it’s like to grow up in [New] Jersey and have all of these cultures that you’re a part of, trust me on that. Jersey is literally 130 miles long, it’s very, very small state… but leave him alone.

"Because he’s Dominican, he’s black, he grew up in a certain area in Jersey, just like me, and you gotta survive out here. You got many different demographics of people, so you gotta survive out here. I don’t agree all the time when he be changing up his tone sometimes, I don’t always agree and all that s–t, that s–t be funny, but on a serious note, he is a man, he is my brother and I protect him all the time.”

Irving also grew up in New Jersey, which is why he's going to bat for KAT, and Irving has always been proud to be from the Garden State.

Kyrie Irving could be a free agent this offseason because of a player option, but all expectations are for him to remain in Dallas.

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

