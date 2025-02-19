Former NBA star calls for Mavericks owners to sell team after Luka Doncic-Lakers trade
The majority of the NBA world continues to slam Nico Harrison and the Dallas Mavericks owners for deciding to trade Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for a lackluster return. While there is the occasional person who says the Mavericks came out on top, those people are few and far between.
Jalen Rose has blossomed as an NBA talking head since a famous playing career, and he slammed the Mavericks before last weekend's All-Star Game, and talked about how it usually goes when getting traded.
"Normally, when you're about to get traded, there comes out negative things about your character publically... I don't like that it happened with Luka before he got traded and after he's traded. Is he in the greatest shape? No. Does he have some off-court things that he probably needs to improve as a 25-year-old? Absolutely. And I love Anthony Davis. But he was the second-best player on a championship team. When Luka wins the championship, by the way, he just led them to the Finals last year and has been All-NBA [First Team] five times, he's going to be the best player on a championship team. So, to me, it seems like they didn't want to pay Luka. If you don't wanna pay Luka, just sell the team. That's how I feel about it, because if you ain't gonna pay somebody that accomplished what he accomplished already, I don't know..."
The Adelson/Dumont families just bought the team at the end of 2023, so it's doubtful they'd turn around and sell the team already. But that hasn't stopped fans and talking heads from trying to talk them into it. They definitely underestimated the backlash they'd receive from trading away a player of Doncic's caliber.
Dallas is still a talented roster if they can ever get healthy, but that's been a struggle all season. Any time someone comes off the injury report, it seems like two more get hurt. Anthony Davis played in three quarters for the Mavs before going down with an adductor strain, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him miss the rest of the season.
