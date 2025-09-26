Giannis Antetokounmpo's NSFW reaction finding out Mavs traded Luka Doncic to Lakers
When the Dallas Mavericks traded superstar Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and only one first round pick, it sent shockwaves around the NBA. It still surprises people to this day seeing Doncic in a Lakers uniform and that the Mavs would give up so quickly on a an MVP candidate.
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo talked about the trade on SPORT24, a Greek broadcasting channel, and he gave a hilarious NSFW reaction to it.
"I was having my treatment, when a friend told me Doncic became a Laker," Antetokounmpo said, via Harris Stavrou. "I was shocked. I s--t myself. If Luka is traded, everybody can be traded. He took his team in the Finals. And it's Luka Doncic. He is 26 [years old]."
At the time of the trade, Doncic was still only 25 years old, which made the trade even more maddening to fans. He still has a decade of being able to play at a high level, yet Nico Harrison gave up on him less than eight months after Doncic was the only player to show up for the Mavs in the NBA Finals. Kyrie Irving is a great player, but he struggled in that series outside of Game 3, and no one else could make a three-pointer.
Antetokounmpo found himself in some trade rumors this offseason after it was reported that he was seriously considering his future with the Bucks after an odd end to the season. Those rumors were only fueled when the team waived Damian Lillard, who tore his Achilles in the playoffs, to make room to sign Myles Turner, replacing Brook Lopez. He remains committed to Milwaukee as of now.
An Abysmal Decision to Trade Luka Doncic Saved By Pure Luck
The Mavericks willingly shortened their title window by a decade when they traded Doncic for Anthony Davis, who is injured more often and is six years older. It was a baffling decision at the time, and confuses many stars to this day.
However, everything changed when the team landed the first overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft despite a 1.8% chance of doing so. That gave them Cooper Flagg, which is a saving grace for the organization. Plenty of people have bought back into the Mavs because of it, and Nico Harrison has said that people are starting to see the vision, but no one could have envisioned the Mavs landing Flagg.
