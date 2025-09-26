Dallas Basketball

Mavericks have questionable road as Kyrie Irving sits on sidelines

Kyrie Irving's absence makes things unknown for the Dallas Mavericks.

Jeremy Brener

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving controls the ball as San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle defends.
Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving controls the ball as San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle defends. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Mavericks are trying to pick up the pieces with Kyrie Irving on the sidelines for the first few months of the season.

Irving tore his ACL back in March, resulting in a recovery that will bleed into the upcoming season. NBA.com writer Brian Martin questions how far the Mavs can go without Irving on the floor.

"When the Mavs made the blockbuster deal to acquire [Anthony] Davis last season, the idea was to pair him with Irving to form a dominant guard-forward tandem. However, they played only one game and a total of 25 minutes together before Davis was sidelined with an adductor injury. Before Davis could return to action, Irving was lost for the season with a torn ACL, which will likely cost him much of this season as well," Martin wrote.

"While that star duo pairing has been delayed, the Mavs taking [Cooper] Flagg in the draft opens a new potential star duo in Dallas with Davis and Flagg forming a formidable forward tandem. The addition of [D'Angelo] Russell will help fill the void left by Irving, but the Mavs lack backcourt depth, which could come into play if injuries strike again this season."

READ MORE: 2011 NBA Champion details how he almost didn't get traded to Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving drives to the basket as Milwaukee Bucks forward Taurean Prince defends
Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving drives to the basket as Milwaukee Bucks forward Taurean Prince defends. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Mavs take brutal loss without Irving

The Mavs are hoping to cushion the blow with veteran point guard D'Angelo Russell, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft.

Russell is a shell of who Irving is as a player, but he can still fill in the gaps in the interim. If Russell can fit into Jason Kidd's offense and complement Flagg and Davis, the Mavs could be in a rhythm similar to where they are with Irving.

The Western Conference is expected to be a bloodbath this season, so the Mavs might hover around the middle of the pack without Irving, but the hope for Dallas is to have enough of a chance to wiggle back into the playoff picture when Kyrie is back.

READ MORE: Cooper Flagg will make or break Mavericks this season

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Home/News