Warriors' Draymond Green reveals details of iconic Klay Thompson game
Klay Thompson may be a Dallas Maverick now, but he's still a beloved figure in the history of the Golden State Warriors. He's one of the greatest shooters of all time and consistently showed up in big moments.
His lore grew in Game 6 of the 2016 Western Conference Finals when he lit up the Oklahoma City Thunder for 41 points on a ridiculous 11/18 shooting from three-point range. Golden State was down 3-1 in that series, won Game 5, and Thompson's ridiculous performance in Game 6 forced a Game 7. The Warriors would overcome a 3-1 deficit to advance to the NBA Finals before blowing their own 3-1 lead against LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Warriors icon Draymond Green recently revealed what Thompson was telling Green and the rest of the team all day leading into that game. Green shared those details on the "Draymond Green Show."
"Back against the wall and Klay, bro, the whole day, Klay was like, 'Dray, I got us. There's no chance we lose this game.' You know Klay, he get this little twitch, start twitching his shoulder. 'I got us, Dray.' You could see in his demeanor, walk, the whole thing, shootaround, 'No way we're losing this game, bro, I got us.' We're down 15 and out of nowhere comes Klay Thompson."
That game alone earned Klay Thompson the moniker "Game 6 Klay," and he would continue to live up to that moniker. He went for 25 points in Game 6 of the 2016 NBA Finals, 35 in Game 6 of the 2018 Western Conference Finals against the Houston Rockets, 27 points against the Rockets in the 2019 Western Conference Semifinals, and 30 points against the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2022 Western Conference Semifinals.
