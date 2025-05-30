Bulls reportedly would've given Mavericks anything for Luka Doncic before Lakers trade
A part of the reason that Dallas Mavericks fans were upset at the team trading away Luka Doncic was that Nico Harrison didn't do his due diligence, and dialed in on the Los Angeles Lakers and getting Anthony Davis back as the primary return. Had he made it known quietly that Luka Doncic was available, he probably could've gotten a lot more than just Davis, Max Christie, and one future first-round pick.
Now that it's the offseason, reports will start to surface about what teams would have given up for a proven megastar in his prime like Luka Doncic. It seems the Chicago Bulls would've been pretty desperate to get Doncic.
Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times reported in an article that Chicago would've moved anything and everything to get Doncic.
"A source told the Sun-Times that [Bulls executive vice president Arturas] Karnisovas and his front office would have offered anyone and everyone on the roster had they been notified by the Mavericks that Luka Doncic was available in February, but even then, it wouldn’t have been better than what the Lakers gave the Mavericks."
The big issue with that is the Bulls didn't really have any intriguing pieces at the trade deadline outside of Matas Buzelis and Coby White. Dallas likely wouldn't have been interested in Zach LaVine, who was sent to the Sacramento Kings as part of a three-team deal.
Would a trade of Coby White, Matas Buzelis, Patrick Williams, Lonzo Ball, four first-round picks, and three first-round pick swaps for Luka Doncic and Maxi Kleber have been enough? Probably not, as Nico Harrison really values Anthony Davis' two-way ability. As good as Coby White was this season, he's far from the caliber of player of Anthony Davis.
But the future first-round picks would've helped Dallas retool their cupboard, as they don't have any control of their picks from 2027 to 2030. The added depth of White and Buzelis could've helped Dallas stay in the playoff picture, too. And maybe Patrick Williams is better after a change of scenery. But their ceiling wouldn't be as high moving forward without Davis as the primary return.
