Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson, Dallas Mavericks Have Expected 'Mutual Interest'
It was reported early on Friday that the Dallas Mavericks were exploring ways to sign Klay Thompson in free agency. Interest is felt on Thompson's side as well, as there is some intrigue on his side.
Marc Stein has now reported "The prospect of Klay Thompson leaving the only team he has ever known is suddenly looking more and more like an inevitability as NBA free agency draws near. The latest evidence of that: Amid a growing belief leaguewide that Thompson's relationship with the Golden State Warriors is irretrievable, strong mutual interest between Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks is expected when free agency opens Sunday evening, league sources tell The Stein Line."
The Mavericks dealt Tim Hardaway Jr. to Detroit in exchange for Quentin Grimes to free up $12 million in cap space, giving them some options in free agency. There is a path for Dallas to sign Derrick Jones Jr. within the Mid-Level Exception and work out a sign-and-trade for Thompson if Golden State is willing.
The Warriors do not have a reported extension on the table for Thompson, a player whose jersey they'll almost certainly retire when his playing days are over. It is fair to wonder how much is left in the tank for Thompson, who has suffered a torn ACL and Achilles tendon in recent memory, as he shot the second-lowest 3-point percentage of his career. If he can still provide elite 3-point shooting alongside Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, it would help open up driving lanes for the two superstars.
Teams can officially start negotiating with free agents on Sunday evening, but this is a relationship business. Thompson and Irving are two of the bigger names signed to the ANTA sneaker line, and Jason Kidd and Nico Harrison have great relationships with a lot of players around the league.
