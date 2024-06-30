Warriors' Klay Thompson To Meet With Dallas Mavericks Among Other Teams In Free Agency
Free agency has officially opened in the NBA and teams can start negotiating with free agents. One of the biggest names on the market is Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson. The Warriors have decided to not bring Thompson back, a key cog in their run in the 2010s and the other half of the Splash Brothers alongside Stephen Curry.
Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Thompson plans to have discussions with the Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, and Philadelphia 76ers in the opening hours of free agency. The Mavericks will open a large trade exception once the trade that sends Tim Hardaway Jr. to Dallas becomes official, which means the Mavs could sign him for more than the mid-level exception. They could also explore sign-and-trade opportunities.
If it's about the money for Thompson, the 76ers will be the biggest threat to sign him. They sit with almost $61 million in cap space and can easily offer the most money. The Lakers and the Clippers would likely have to sign him into the mid-level exception.
The 76ers will also be meeting with superstar Paul George and the Mavs could have a chance to beat anybody to the punch by making Thompson a priority. It's been reported he wants to feel respected and valued and Dallas could make a big impression in those meetings.
If the Mavericks agree to a sign-and-trade with the Warriors, Josh Green and Maxi Kleber are two of the names that could be on the move. Dallas needs shooting and a third scorer, a role that Thompson could fill admirably. Thompson averaged 17.9 PPG this season while shooting 38.7% from 3-point range.
