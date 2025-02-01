How did Dante Exum perform in his season debut for the Mavericks?
The Dallas Mavericks lost 117-102 to the Detroit Pistons on Friday night, their first loss of this five-game road trip. The road will only get harder, with games against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Philadelphia 76ers, and Boston Celtics coming up. Despite Friday's loss, a Mavericks was able to make his season debut.
Dante Exum returned to action after missing the first 48 games of the season after having surgery on his wrist. Mark Followill said on the broadcast of Friday's game that the injury happened while dunking during training camp. Exum was a key piece to last year's run to the NBA Finals, and they've missed him to start the season. So, how did he perform in his first game back.
Exum was on a minute restriction, playing 14 minutes exactly, putting up three points, two rebounds, and an assist, but he also had two turnovers. He had a hard fall on his wrist going up for a layup, which seemed to cause him some discomfort, but he stayed in the game after shooting the free throws. The injury occurred on his shooting hand, so it's not surprising that he didn't take any perimeter shots. Exum did have a pretty nice layup to start the fourth quarter, though.
His two turnovers were pretty costly. Dallas entered the fourth down by eight, but Exum helped trim the lead to two within the first two minutes (it could've been down to one if Exum had made both free throws). He'd turn it over on each of the next two possessions, which helped jumpstart a 10-3 run for the Pistons as they regained control of the game. This was a good game for Exum to start getting back in game shape.
Exum's Long Road to Recovery
Exum's injury was expected to keep him out for three months and it ended up being closer to four. It's been tougher since Dallas is so banged up, he hasn't much opportunity for 5-on-5 practice.
"I think our team situation and the amount of injuries we’ve had — we’ve had two-way guys playing a lot of minutes, so it was hard to find 5-on-5. But we made it work,” Exum said following Friday's loss to Detroit.
