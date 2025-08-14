Dallas Basketball

Initial Reactions to full Dallas Mavericks 2025-26 schedule

The NBA released the full 2025-26 regular season schedule on Thursday afternoon.

Austin Veazey

Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis and guard Kyrie Irving celebrates after Davis dunks the ball during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Houston Rockets at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis and guard Kyrie Irving celebrates after Davis dunks the ball during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Houston Rockets at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The NBA has released the full regular season schedule for the 2025-26 season, and the Dallas Mavericks are looking to rebound. A year after making the NBA Finals, they missed the playoffs entirely after injuries and the infamous Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade.

However, falling out of the playoffs gave the Mavericks some lottery luck, and they won the first pick and selected Cooper Flagg. That gives more excitement around the team, and they were given a Christmas Day, MLK Day, and opening day matchup on national TV.

Here is a look at the full schedule for the 2025-26 season for the Mavs.

READ MORE: Will the Dallas Mavericks get back over .500 this season?

First Thoughts on the Schedule

The important things to look at are the long homestands or road trips, as well as back-to-back games. Dallas has older stars in Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson, and Kyrie Irving, when he returns from injury, so those will the stretches to keep an eye on. It wouldn't be surprising to see the Mavs sit Irving on a first or second night of a back-to-back once he returns, either. Dallas would like to avoid as many of those as possible.

Dallas has 14 back-to-back opportunities, but only four of them are coming after the All-Star break, if we're to use that as a hypothetical return for Irving. The initial projection was around January or February, but it's still too soon to know.

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving
Feb 21, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) looks on after he makes a three point shot against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The longest road stretch is the five-game stretch from March 3rd to the 10th, starting with a game against the Charlotte Hornets and ending against the Atlanta Hawks. They technically have a longer six games in a row away from home, but three come before the All-Star break and three come after.

In a similar vein, the longest homestand comes in the first five games of the season from October 22nd to the 29th, starting with the San Antonio Spurs and ending against the Eastern Conference champion Indiana Pacers.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic
Apr 9, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts after the game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Dallas Mavericks also have a lot of nationally televised games, currently listed with 23. Only three of those come in March and April, though. It'll be a little more special this season, as Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki will be on the studio crew for Amazon with Blake Griffin. NBC has taken over the games from TNT, which will be great to see

The matchups against the Los Angeles Lakers will likely be the most-watched of the season, just due to the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis revenge factor. We already knew one matchup in the NBA Cup, which will be in Los Angeles. The first game in Dallas will be on January 24th, and they'll meet again in LA on February 12th, the last game before the All-Star Break, and finally on April 5th in Dallas. All four of those games are on national TV.

READ MORE: Dallas Mavericks' Emirates NBA Cup schedule announced

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

Home/News