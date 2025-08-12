First Mavericks-Spurs matchup to make NBA History with Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper
The Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs will meet in the first game of the season for the third season in a row, but this one comes with different stakes. The Dallas Mavericks have the first pick from the 2025 NBA Draft, Cooper Flagg, while the Spurs have the second overall pick, Dylan Harper.
According to NBA Communications, this will "mark the second time since 1966 that the top two picks in the same NBA Draft will face each other in the first career regular-season game for both players."
Flagg and Harper matched up in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, Flagg's second game and Harper's first, as he dealt with a groin injury.
Cooper Flagg had an incredible performance in that game, making up for a lackluster first performance against Bronny James and the Los Angeles Lakers to score 31 points on 10/20 shooting. The Mavericks lost the game, but it was in no way Flagg's fault.
Harper had 16 points and 6 rebounds in that game, a great performance for someone on a minutes restriction. He ended up playing just under 20 minutes in that game.
This could be a good way for the in-state rivalry between the Mavericks and Spurs to spark again. Dirk Nowitzki and Tim Duncan had legendary battles throughout the 2000s and into the 2010s, but Dallas has dominated the series recently, winning 19 of the last 23 matchups stretching back to the 2019-20 season.
The Spurs still lead the all-time series by more than 30 games, mostly because of how badly the Spurs dominated the Mavericks in the '90s (36-9).
A Congregation of First Overall Picks in the First Game of the Season
Although Kyrie Irving will be out for this matchup as he recover from ACL surgery, this game will have at least three first overall picks; Flagg, Victor Wembanyama, and Anthony Davis.
Wembanyama returns from a deep vein thrombosis in his shoulder that forced an early end to last season, but he's fully healthy by all reports, even if he isn't participating in the FIBA EuroBasket tournament.
Anthony Davis is entering his 14th season in the NBA, hoping to be much healthier than he was last season. He got hurt in one of his final games as a Laker, and he returned to the floor too soon once he returned from injury, forcing him to miss nearly two months with an adductor strain. He's also had a procedure this offseason to repair a detached retina.
