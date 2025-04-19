Dallas Basketball

Ja Morant goes viral with dazzling put-back dunk in Mavericks-Grizzlies

Memphis' biggest star does it again.

Keenan Womack

Apr 11, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) controls the ball in the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena.
One ankle? No problem.

In the Mavericks-Grizzlies play-in game tonight, Memphis point guard Ja Morant, known for many things on the court including his unbelievable athleticism, showed off this ability on a spectacular first-quarter put-back dunk that went viral on social media.

Morant, who was the second-overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Murray State, has always been known as a high-flying, acrobatic finisher, and used a running start to jump past the Mavericks defense on this particular play, slamming it home over his teammate Santi Aldama. The jam gave the Grizzlies a 29-14 lead with four minutes left in the first period.

On the season, Morant has averaged 23.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 7.3 assists on 45% from the field. His agility and speed on the perimeter make him an incredibly difficult assignment for any defender, but an impossible one when he has a full head of steam like he did in this instance.

