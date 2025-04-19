Ja Morant's final injury status for Mavericks-Grizzlies
The Dallas Mavericks and Memphis Grizzlies are fighting for the Western Conference's final playoff spot on Friday night, as the teams meet in the FedEx Forum for the second time this week. Dallas beat the Sacramento Kings to get here, while the Grizzlies lost a close one against the Golden State Warriors.
In the second half of that loss to the Warriors, Ja Morant turned his ankle in a nasty fashion, but he fought through it, returned to the game with a severe limp, and finished the rest of it, but he was playing with adrenaline. With a few days off, it put his status in question for this Play-In Tournament game against the Mavs.
Morant didn't practice with the team on Thursday, but he did receive an injection in his ankle to help deal with the swelling and pain. But the Grizzlies listed him as questionable for this game, with interim coach Tuomas Iisalo calling him a true game-time decision.
With less than an hour remaining before tip, ESPN's Shams Charania announced that Morant would give it a go. He had been telling people throughout the organization that he would play with the team's season on the line. He'll be far from 100%, even receiving another injection in the ankle today, and the Mavs may want to increase the pace or pressure him up the floor to test the ankle.
With Morant playing, the Grizzlies will be missing Jaylen Wells and Brandon Clarke.
