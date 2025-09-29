Jason Kidd breaks silence on ex-Mavericks coaches leaving for NBA rivals
The Dallas Mavericks went through a coaching overhaul this offseason, losing multiple assistant coaches to NBA and college teams, as well as some to personal decisions. Head coach Jason Kidd has assembled an impressive staff, given how many changes they went through.
At Mavericks media day on Monday, Kidd talked about those coaching changes, brushing off the notion that the coaches jumped ship.
︀︀"It wasn't jump ship. It was opportunities for guys to climb the ladder," Kidd said. "The guys who left will be missed. [Sean] Sweeney, Duds [Jared Dudley], and Alex [Jensen]... It's a compliment that we must be doing something right. Not wrong."
While Jared Dudley absolutely took a better job, as he became the lead assistant for the Denver Nuggets, Jensen and Sweeney can be argued. Sweeney was the lead assistant for the Mavs behind Kidd and left to become the lead assistant with the San Antonio Spurs, which seems like a sideways move. He will get more responsibility there, but it's still not a head coaching job.
Meanwhile, Jensen left a front-row NBA assistant coaching job to be the head coach at the University of Utah, a team that hasn't made the NCAA Tournament since 2016. He played at Utah, so it makes sense for him to take that job, but whether it's an upgrade or not can be debated.
Overhauled Dallas Mavericks Coaching Staff
Those aren't the only coaches who left the Mavericks this offseason, as player development coach God Shammgod went to the Orlando Magic, Darrell Armstrong was dismissed for being arrested on an aggravated assault charge, and Slovenian native Marko Milic left the team.
With all of those coaches gone, Kidd went to work to assemble a coaching staff worthy of being on a championship contender, bringing on Frank Vogel, Jay Triano, Popeye Jones, Phil Handy, Mike Penberthy, and Dru Anthrop. They do have a few assistants who returned, as well, but there's a lot of championship experience and head coaching experience on that staff, which will be huge for the Mavs as they enter the Anthony Davis era.
