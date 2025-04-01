Jason Kidd sounds off on Mavericks injury woes
The Dallas Mavericks' season, at least in the second half, has been defined by the injury bug.
The injuries have forced the Mavs to the fringe between the Play-In Tournament and missing the postseason entirely, but Kidd's outlook has kept the team grounded.
“Well, one, we don’t talk about injuries. Two, we talk about the guys who can play. Everyone in
that locker room believes that they can play at a high level, and we try to put those guys in
position to do that," Kidd said.
"They’ve responded in a positive way – the fight, the togetherness. You can see it on a nightly basis. The character is high. You got guys who are fighting to get back from injury. AD has shown that, Caleb (Martin) has shown that ... but it’s just a special group that there’s no die in that locker room. We’re going to fight to the end, and we learn from our wins and losses.”
The Mavs are back in action tomorrow against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT.
