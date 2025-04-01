Dallas Basketball

One roster move the Mavericks have to make before the end of the season

Dallas can't sign anyone until April 10th, but this is a move they need to make.

Austin Veazey

Mar 24, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) celebrates with Dallas Mavericks guard Brandon Williams (10) after basket during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Mavericks have just six games left in the season and sit with a 38-40 record, but they're coming off a brutal 113-109 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night. The Nets have no interest in winning games, but they still stole one from the Mavs.

There were a few appalling things on the court for Dallas on Monday, but arguably, the most apparent thing was how poor the guard play was. Spencer Dinwiddie had 11 points on 4/11 shooting, and Jaden Hardy had nine points on 3/8 shooting. Both are capable of good performances, but neither are consistent enough to strike fear into opponents.

That leaves the Mavs with one move they have to make as soon as they're able.

Mar 25, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Brandon Williams (10) drives to the basket for a layup in the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Brandon Williams had been playing phenomenal basketball for the Mavericks since Kyrie Irving tore his ACL in early March, averaging over 16 PPG. Unfortunately, Williams is on a two-way contract and he reached his 50-game activation limit over the weekend against the Chicago Bulls.

Dallas NEEDS guard play, and Williams is arguably the best option available, especially since he's already used to the system. But the Quentin Grimes trade for Caleb Martin pushed the Mavericks up against the first tax apron with not enough space to sign anyone until April 10th, when there will be two games left in the season.

But if the Mavericks want to have a chance of winning a Play-In Game, they can't go into it with a guard rotation of Dinwiddie and Hardy. Kai Jones and Kessler Edwards have both made good cases to be signed from their two-way contracts, but guard play is easily the biggest need on the roster currently. Williams would help fill that hole.

