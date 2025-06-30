Jason Kidd still in limbo with Mavericks as Knicks rumors persist
The Jason Kidd saga continues to drag on. It started a few weeks ago when the New York Knicks fired Tom Thibodeau after their run to the Eastern Conference Finals, and they were connected with Coach Kidd almost immediately.
It took time for them to submit an interview request to the Dallas Mavericks for Kidd, one that was instantly denied, but the rumors still haven't stopped. Nico Harrison was asked around the NBA Draft if he had a comment about Kidd's situation, and he responded, "Yes, he will be the coach next season... I thought I shut that down.”
Somehow, it is still not totally shut down. Steve Popper of Newsday reported that the Kidd-Knicks rumors are still rumbling.
"Kidd, according to a league source, has not gotten clarity from the Mavericks other than the public statements from [president of basketball operations and general manager Nico Harrison]. And the Knicks, as you might expect, aren't easing the Mavericks' minds by announcing they are willing to walk away from their pursuit."
Stefan Bundy, who covers the Knicks for the New York Post, said that last he heard, Kidd wanted a new contract extension, but the team wants to table those discussions until later in the offseason.
The Knicks will not go away. It's after the NBA Draft, free agency starts today, and they still don't have a head coach. They may keep waiting until Kidd gets a new contract or he resigns and pops back up as their head coach. Dallas can't afford to lose Kidd at this point in the offseason, but they cheaped out and let Sean Sweeney walk to the San Antonio Spurs. Who says they won't do it again?
