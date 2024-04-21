LA Clippers Rule Out Kawhi Leonard for Game 1 vs. Dallas Mavericks
LOS ANGELES — In the week leading into Sunday's Game 1, the top storyline surrounding the Los Angeles Clippers entering their first-round playoff series involving the Dallas Mavericks was Kawhi Leonard's injury status.
Leonard was listed as questionable to play against the Mavericks due to right knee inflammation but was downgraded to out for Game 1. It was the same injury that sidelined him for the season's final eight games.
After not participating in any contact portions of practices before Sunday, there was a natural doubt surrounding Leonard's potential availability to return to competition for the postseason opener.
"It's tough for him, but he's getting better. He's progressing," Lue said. "He's been on the court the last couple of days. We'll see. But he's frustrated, as he should be, to put into account work he did this year.
"To play as many games as he did, do what he did this year, and then, now, missing game one of the playoffs, it's tough on him, but we got his back 100%," Lue continued. "We're ready to go."
It remains to be seen when Leonard will reach the return to competition process stage to take contact in practice. Los Angeles emphasized how the team is taking it "day by day" with Leonard's recovery process.
"We haven't gotten that far yet," Lue said.
Given the seemingly decreasing likelihood of Leonard playing, the Mavericks prepared for either possibility.
"I think we prepared as if he was going to play until he was ruled out just recently," Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said. "We also prepared if he was going to be out. So, we prepared on both ends if he was going to play."
The Clippers remain confident in their outlook to compete despite having to deploy Amir Coffey as a starter instead of Leonard for Game 1. The early-season acquisition of James Harden significantly factors into the situation since he can take on more responsibility as a focal point offensively without Leonard.
"It's huge for us. In the past, we struggled to win games with Kawhi off the floor," Lue said. "Acquiring James really helped, and then just seeing like down the stretch these last eight games, we didn't finish the last three because our guys didn't play."
Leonard averaged 23.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.6 assists in 68 regular-season games. He shot 52.5% from the floor, 41.7% from beyond the arc, and 88.5% from the free-throw line. It was his first season playing over 60 games as a member of the Clippers.