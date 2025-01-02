Key Mavericks Role Player Suffered Injury In Recent Loss to Rockets
The Dallas Mavericks, once again, have suffered defeat. That marks three in a row for the Mavericks as they look to navigate murky waters with Luka Doncic sidelined indefinitely.
With Doncic on the sideline, the Mavericks need all hands on deck to try and right the ship after falling to 20-14 on the season. Unfortunately, they can't escape the injury bug. To cap off a three-game road trip, the Mavericks took on the Houston Rockets, though they took a 110-99 loss.
While Irving was back on the hardwood as he deals with right shoulder soreness, they saw one key player fall with an injury in the contest. P.J. Washington played just 16 minutes before leaving the game with a right knee injury.
Mavericks PR later ruled Washington out for the game with a right knee sprain.
"P.J. Washington Jr. (right knee sprain) will not return to tonight's game against the Houston Rockets," Mavs PR shared.
Washington finished the game with six points, three rebounds, one assist and one block in the loss. The entire team struggled in the loss, too, as they didn't even eclipse 100 points. Their offense has struggled in the past couple of games, and the Doncic-less Mavericks seem to be struggling as they await his return.
Losing Washington will only make Dallas' current stretch of play that much more difficult. Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd didn't offer an update on the forward after the game, and Washington will have to get further evaluated before a timeframe for his return is given.
READ MORE: Mavericks Drop Third Straight, Lose to Rockets 110-99
Stick with MavericksGameday for more coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA offseason.
Follow Kade Kimble on Twitter.