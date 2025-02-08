Key Mavericks starter suffers injury vs. Rockets, will not return to game
The Dallas Mavericks returned home for the first time since trading Luka Doncic away to the Los Angeles Lakers and getting Anthony Davis back in return. They played host to the Houston Rockets on Saturday afternoon in front of an amped crowd as Davis made his debut.
P.J. Washington also returned to the lineup after missing the last two games for personal reasons, but he left the game just before halftime after turning his right ankle. He initially tried to stay in the game but would be checked out with 1:10 remaining in the half, and he'd be escorted back to the locker room to be evaluated.
Dallas would rule him out for the game soon after, ending his first game back after the birth of his new child.
Washington ends his game with six points, three blocks, three rebounds, and an assist. For the few minutes that we got to see him share the floor with Anthony Davis and Daniel Gafford, they provided an elite interior defense, helping the Mavericks build a 65-48 lead at halftime against a skidding Rockets team.
Davis stole the show with his impressive first half - 24 points, 13 rebounds - but Washington had a huge impact on the defense early, as he helped the team have nine first-half blocks.
