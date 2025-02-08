Dallas Basketball

Key Mavericks starter suffers injury vs. Rockets, will not return to game

The injury bug just keeps biting the Mavs.

Austin Veazey

Jan 27, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) reacts to a foul call against the Washington Wizards during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Jan 27, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) reacts to a foul call against the Washington Wizards during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Mavericks returned home for the first time since trading Luka Doncic away to the Los Angeles Lakers and getting Anthony Davis back in return. They played host to the Houston Rockets on Saturday afternoon in front of an amped crowd as Davis made his debut.

P.J. Washington also returned to the lineup after missing the last two games for personal reasons, but he left the game just before halftime after turning his right ankle. He initially tried to stay in the game but would be checked out with 1:10 remaining in the half, and he'd be escorted back to the locker room to be evaluated.

Dallas would rule him out for the game soon after, ending his first game back after the birth of his new child.

READ MORE: Anthony Davis makes history with monster first-quarter performance in Mavericks' debut

Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington
Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) has a cut on his arm attended to during a break in play against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Washington ends his game with six points, three blocks, three rebounds, and an assist. For the few minutes that we got to see him share the floor with Anthony Davis and Daniel Gafford, they provided an elite interior defense, helping the Mavericks build a 65-48 lead at halftime against a skidding Rockets team.

Davis stole the show with his impressive first half - 24 points, 13 rebounds - but Washington had a huge impact on the defense early, as he helped the team have nine first-half blocks.

READ MORE: Anthony Davis scores first basket as a Maverick in impressive first quarter vs. Rockets

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

Home/News