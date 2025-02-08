Anthony Davis makes history with monster first-quarter performance in Mavericks' debut
They say first impressions are everything. If that's the case, Anthony Davis made one heck of an impression in his debut for the Dallas Mavericks.
Davis came over in the trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, much to the dismay of most Mavericks fans, but Davis is a special player, too. And he dominated in the first quarter against the Houston Rockets, putting up 14 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, and a block.
According to the Mavericks PR, that's the first time in his career that Anthony Davis had a quarter like that, and he is the first player in the NBA this season to have those numbers in a quarter.
READ MORE: Anthony Davis scores first basket as a Maverick in impressive first quarter vs. Rockets
Not only was this Davis' first game as a Maverick, but it was also the team's first game back in Dallas since making the trade. There were protests outside of the arena hours before the game, but the fans inside of the arena gave Davis a warm welcome. It helped that he had as spectacular of a debut as he did.
Luka Doncic has yet to appear for the LA Lakers as he recovers from his calf strain. The plan had been for him to play today against the Indiana Pacers, but they pushed his debut with the team back to Monday against the Utah Jazz.
Recapping the Mavericks' Trade Deadline
Mavericks Receive: Anthony Davis, Max Christie, Caleb Martin, 2029 Lakers First-Round Pick, 2030 Second-Round Pick (team unclarified as of now)
Lakers Receive: Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, Markieff Morris
Utah Jazz Receive: Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2025 Mavericks Second-Round Pick, 2025 Clippers Second-Round Pick
Philadelphia 76ers Receive: Quentin Grimes, 2025 76ers Second-Round Pick
READ MORE: Mavericks General Manager Nico Harrison received death threats after trading Luka Doncic to Lakers
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter